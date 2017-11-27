One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on Highway 44, northwest of Edmonton.

Morinville RCMP said Monday that a sport utility vehicle heading south on the highway at about 6 p.m. crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

The crash happened near Meadowview Drive, about seven kilometres south of Villeneuve.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people in the truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The collision is still under investigation.

The highway, which had been closed after the accident, was re-opened Monday morning.