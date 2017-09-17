An upcoming art and design festival is inviting Edmontonians to step into some amazing spaces — and maybe see their city in a different way.

The Vignettes Design Series, considered a "runway" for the design community, brings together designers, visual artists, woodworkers, contractors, chefs and musicians to design interactive spaces for audiences to engage with.

The festival runs from Sept. 22 until Oct. 15 and includes interior design showcases, creative workshops and pop-up dining events throughout the downtown area. The main showcase sits across from City Hall.

"It's a festival you would see in a big metropolitan city, like New York, California, and places like that," said festival co-producer Leigh Wright.

The design showcase is open like a gallery so people can walk through. Like a "Harry potter maze" of stairwells and rooms to explore, Wright said the goal is to hit the five sense.

'That's what Vignettes is about, is kind of pushing the boundaries, pushing the limits with what design and art culture can do.' - Grady Wallace, artist

In one exhibit about the prairies, there will be real wheat grass and the sounds of bison.

"The city overall, I think they need more of these events to break that stigma around that Edmonton is Deadmonton. We're definitely not," Wright said.

"We are a fantastic festival city and I think we're one that's trying to take it to the next level."



The collaborative format gives artists a special opportunity to let their imaginations run wild, artist Grady Wallace said.

"That's what Vignettes is about, is kind of pushing the boundaries, pushing the limits with what design and art culture can do."