A candlelight vigil will be held at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton tonight, after a shooting at a Quebec City mosque Sunday night killed six people and injured 18.

Described by Quebec's premier as a "murderous act directed at a specific community," two men have been arrested in connection with the terrorist attack.

39 people escaped the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec) without injuries.

The vigil Monday night in Edmonton begins at 6:30 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring a candle, though some candles will be provided.

"As a community, we must stand together with the victims and one another against hatred," the event's Facebook page says.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he offers his condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

'We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge.' - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge," Trudeau said.

"It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear. Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country."

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard denounced the barbaric violence on Twitter, saying he stands in solidarity with the victims and their families.

Le #Québec rejette catégoriquement cette violence barbare. Toute notre solidarité aux proches des victimes, des blessés et à leur famille. — @phcouillard

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley extended her condolences to the victims and their families as well on Twitter, saying Albertans' hearts are with the victims and loved ones of the attack.

We stand in solidarity with all Muslim Canadians and all of those grieving in Quebec. #stefoy — @RachelNotley

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi offered his own prayer for the victims.

When Muslims hear of a death, we say Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un - We belong to God, and to him we return. I say for Quebec tonight. — @nenshi

'This is not something we expected to happen in Canada'

Masood Peracha, Chairman of the Edmonton Council of Muslim Communities, said the violent attack has left Edmonton's Muslim community shaken.

He said he will be praying for the victims and their families.

"We are clearly shocked and horrified to hear about this kind of incident happening in Canada," Peracha said Monday.

"We know that there has been an anti-Muslim rhetoric which has been allowed to be built and nurtured over the last several months, maybe even longer, and there have been other incidents. But this is not something we expected to happen in Canada."

'There is definitely a concern in the community. There is basically a climate of fear that's been created.' - Masood Peracha, chairman of the Edmonton Council of Muslim Communities

While a motive for the attack remains unclear and police continue to investigate, anti-Muslim sentiment has grown in Canada, and it's been fuelled by the racist vitriol seen in Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Peracha said.

"There is definitely a concern in the community. There is basically a climate of fear that's been created," he said.

"In some ways, we're not surprised that something like this should occur now. We don't know for sure that there is a connection, but there is some indication."

In the wake of the attack, the council will be working with Edmonton police to increase security at local mosques and community centres, Peracha said.