Vicki-Lynn Moses has spent a lot of time at the Boyle Street Community Centre. The 23-year-old motivational speaker was once a homeless youth, watching Edmonton's "downtown revitalization" displace her and a lot of the city's other vulnerable people.

Moses, who is now sober and housed, is frustrated with what she sees as the rich pushing out the poor in the downtown area. When she was asked to be part of the Voices from the Streets project, she jumped at the chance.

Voices from the Streets is a research project based on stories from homeless youth in Edmonton. Young people used cameras given to them to capture moments of life on the streets and were asked to describe what the photos mean to them.

The photos and descriptions are on display at city hall until March 9.

For Moses, any project that shows Edmontonians the daily struggles she faced as a homeless youth is worth doing.

"This is how I lived," she told CBC's Radio Active Thursday. "This is how many people live, and sometimes it's no fault of themselves that they end up like this."

The project was Cynthia Puddu's research project for her PhD at the University of Alberta. An assistant professor at MacEwan University, the gentrification was happening a block from where she works.

She wants the public to see what the life of a street-involved youth in Edmonton is like — and to hear it from their perspective. "Just seeing them as human beings and as people that have the same hopes, dreams, desires that everyone in the city has," Puddu told CBC's Radio Active Thursday.

"They all just want to be happy, they all just want to have a family, to be loved, to be cared for and to be treated with respect."

'What do you see?'

Moses took a few of the photos in the project, including one with Rogers Place on the left and Boyle Street Community Services on the right.

The photo of the divide between Rogers Place and Boyle Street. (Vicki-Lynn Moses/Supplied)

"On one side of the picture, you see Rogers Place [white privilege] and on the other side you see Boyle Street Community Services [homelessness]," she wrote about the photo. "People see what they want to see … what do you see?"

She's heard many stories of Edmontonians looking down on the homeless community, tucking their wallets and purses away and calling the Boyle Street area "sketchy." She remembers a group of men laughing at a man who was trying to make it back to the Boyle Street area but was stumbling because he was intoxicated.

He fell down, and instead of helping him, they laughed. Moses had to help him up. She used to work at Rexall Place for hockey games, and she said she sees a bit of irony there.

"I can't tell you how many stories of white males getting drunk out of their mind, but yet people help them," she said. "No one seems to care, but yet these people on the streets, they're drunk, they're freezing, but [other people] don't seem to give a damn."

A vicious cycle

The work Puddu has done with the youth in the community has shown her just how necessary the outreach Boyle Street Community Services provides is, she said.

For this photographer, whose initials are H.M., Boyle Street is full of people like their family. (Cynthia Puddu/Supplied)

"There are so many things that we need to work on in order to stop perpetuating this vicious cycle that I think is happening," Puddu said.

Moses's favourite photo she took was of the Boyle Street building after a flood. Despite it making news, Moses said she feels not enough people know that it happened — and how many people it displaced.

"That flood that happened last year displaced over 600 youth," she said. "The youth unit, they have food, they have showers, people sleep there. And with the flood, people couldn't do that so there were a lot of youth who were displaced."

She hopes the display in city hall will make people more aware of the services Boyle Street provides, as well as the daily struggles homeless and vulnerable people go through every day.

"Edmonton has totally turned their back on the homeless population," Moses said. "Unfortunately, I get a front-row seat to this. And it breaks my heart."