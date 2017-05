A long-time ATB employee has been charged with fraud following an investigation by the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP. (CBC)

A Parkland County woman has been charged with fraud for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 from her long-time employer, the Alberta Treasury Branch.

The Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP started a fraud investigation in 2016 after ATB reported irregularities in its banking activity.

Joyce Melody Gogerla has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Gogerla, 61, worked as a loans officer for ATB for 30 years.