Edmonton police and the insurance industry are pointing the finger at drivers for a spike in vehicle thefts.

Last year, vehicle thefts jumped by 41 per cent over 2015 and most of those vehicles were stolen with the keys still in them, police say.

"It may seem obvious, but the majority of vehicles that are stolen have keys inside, are left unlocked or left running," Det. Dwayne Karpo of the EPS Auto Theft Unit said in a news release Thursday.

In 2016, thieves drove away in 4,865 stolen vehicles across the city, compared to 3,453 vehicles the year before.

The trend seems to be continuing this year with 1,260 thefts from January through April, similar to the 1,267 during the same time period last year, police said.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimates 60 per cent of the stolen vehicles had keys inside.

The Edmonton Police Service announced Thursday it is joining the RCMP and the Insurance Bureau of Canada in launching a social media education campaign to urge drivers to lock their vehicles and take their keys with them.

Karpo said stolen vehicles not only drain police resources; they are a threat to public safety.

"Thieves don't care how they drive," he said. "They break traffic laws and cause collisions, damaging property and endangering officers and the public."

Stolen vehicles are often used in other crimes, such as drug trafficking, break and enters, robberies and hit and runs, he said.