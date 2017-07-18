Three people are facing dozens of charges after RCMP searched a camper van in Vegreville and found more than 600 stolen credit cards, identification cards, weapons and drugs.

Police began investigating on July 13 after numerous reported break and enters to vehicles, businesses and other properties in the Vegreville area.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a camper van on a property in town.

Inside, they found more than 600 credit cards, stolen identification cards, dozens of stolen cheques, edged weapons, ammunition and a "significant" amount of methamphetamine, RCMP said in a news release.

The recovered property was related to previous break and enters reported in the community.

Two people who were living in the van, a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were arrested.

The woman faces 50 charges and the man faces 53. All charges are related to stolen property, identity theft, weapons offences and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The man's charges also include failing to comply with release conditions.

During the same investigation, a 32-year-old woman from Lac La Biche was arrested.

She is charged with weapons offences, possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, and possession of stolen property.

The woman was wanted on outstanding warrants by RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service for possession of stolen property, uttering forged documents, failing to appear and failing to comply with probation.

The man and two women remain in police custody.

Vegreville is about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.