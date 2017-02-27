A 27-year-old Vegreville man faces charges after RCMP found a prohibited firearm, more than 350 rounds of ammunition and two explosive devices inside his backpack.

The man was detained Feb. 23 during the course of an investigation, Vegreville RCMP said in a news release Monday.

A search of his backpack revealed a loaded, sawed-off .22-calibre rifle and more than 350 rounds of .22-calibre ammunition.

Two homemade explosive devices capable of causing "severe injury or death to a person" were found in the same backpack, RCMP said.

The RCMP's explosive disposal unit was called in and took custody of the explosive devices for further analysis.

Police have charged the man with 10 criminal offences.

They include possession of an improvised explosive device likely to cause harm or death, possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The man was held in custody and was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.