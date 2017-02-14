The union representing workers at the federal immigration and refugee processing centre in Vegreville is hopeful after meeting with the new immigration minister in Ottawa this week.

"We did raise several issues that they may not have thought of," said Marianne Hladun, regional executive vice-president for the Prairies of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

Staff were told last fall the centre will be relocated to Edmonton in 2018 when the current lease on the building expires.

The union suggested the ministry consider retaining the centre as a satellite office or other options, Hladun said Tuesday.

"The bottom line is that the department doesn't need to close the Case Processing Centre in Vegreville in order to expand operations in Edmonton," she said.

"In our mind the issue's not closed." - Marianne Hladun, Public Service Alliance of Canada

Vegreville Mayor Myron Hayduk has said the move, and loss of more than 200 jobs, will devastate the town of 6,000.

The town will release a socio-economic report describing the impacts to the community Tuesday afternoon, while a town-hall meeting to discuss the report is set for 7 p.m.

Former immigration minister John McCallum was unequivocal in his position, stating Vegreville was not an option "period," in looking at the expansion of the centre, Hladun added.

She said several options were presented to the new minister, Ahmed Hussen, who landed the post as part of a federal cabinet shuffle in January.

"There's always hope," Hladun said. "We're conditioned to believe there has to be hope. So they have not completely closed the door, but from our perspective we will continue to push."

The new minister committed to reviewing the information and has agreed to follow up within two weeks, she said.

The union also invited the minister to come to Vegreville to meet with the workers affected by this move.

"In our mind the issue's not closed," Hladun added. "Once we see what their response is, we'll determine our next actions."