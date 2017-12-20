The new year will bring big changes for commuters in downtown Edmonton, when 102nd Avenue is closed to traffic from 96th Street and 103rd Street.

The closure, which begins on or around Jan. 2, will remain in effect until the Valley Line LRT project is completed in December 2020, according to a news release from TransEd, the company partnering with the City of Edmonton on the project.

The plan is to have one sidewalk, either on the north or south side of 102nd Avenue, remain open at all times.

While street access will be maintained for pedestrians, people are being encouraged to use the underground pedway system.

For those heading to shows at the Citadel Theatre or the Winspear, a drop-off zone will be set up on 99th Street south of 102nd Avenue.

North-south streets will remain open to traffic, including 97th Street, 100th Street, 101st Street and 103rd Street.

Both 99th Street and 102nd Street will be open to traffic south of 102nd Avenue.

Access to the Canada Place north parkade will continue, with one lane open between 99th Street and 97th Street.

Drivers will have to go north on 99th Street, turn right onto 102nd Avenue then turn right into the parkade.

To get into the YMCA parkade, drivers will have to go north on 102nd Street.