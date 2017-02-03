The University of Alberta is waiving application fees for students affected by a new U.S travel ban.

The university said prospective students from the seven countries included in the ban will not have to pay the entrance levees.

Fees will be waived for students who apply for undergraduate and graduate programs. The exemptions apply to both new applicants and those who are currently in the U.S. and wish to transfer to the U of A.

Applying for admission at the U of A can cost more than $125.

"The University of Alberta is — and will remain — an open and welcoming community to people from every nation and religion in the world," university president David Turpin said in a statement

"I want to assure our students, post-doctoral fellows, faculty, staff, and applicants who are citizens or dual-citizens of the countries currently banned entry to the United States that the University of Alberta stands with you. We will do everything we can to support you during this period of uncertainty."

The university has established a new website that offers resources and information to those who may be affected. Staff with the university's Office of Emergency Management are also offering assistance.

Students with concerns about meeting application or documentation deadlines are encouraged to contact the university via email for advice.

The policy change comes after a Jan. 27 executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump that prohibits people from seven predominantly-Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Trump's executive order blocked citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and placed an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.

The president promoted the travel ban as a way to guard against "bad people with bad intentions," arguing that the restrictions "keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States."

Universities Canada has issued a statement condemning the ban and the negative impact it will have on students, staff, visiting academics and academia in general.

"Canada's universities continue to welcome students, faculty and staff from around the world, including those seeking refuge from violence and hardship.

"Universities Canada does not typically comment on executive action being taken by another country. But we do so today because of the real impediment this new executive order poses to the free flow of people and ideas and to the values of diversity, inclusion and openness that are hallmarks of a strong and healthy society."