'Lighten up,' former U of A prof says of outrage over Suzuki's honorary degree

The backlash over the awarding of an honorary degree to David Suzuki reflects "intellectual immaturity," says a professor emeritus of earth and atmospheric sciences at the University of Alberta.

"To turn David Suzuki into a political football is simply pathetic," John England said Wednesday on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "It makes us look backward."

Backlash regarding Suzuki within the U of A continues with the Deans of two faculties now issuing apologies for the damage that say the honorary degree has done to their departments and to the province. However, U of A president David Turpin is NOT backing down, saying "universities must not be afraid of controversy." John England agrees. He's is a professor emeritus of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Alberta. He joins us on the line. 8:09

Suzuki, a celebrated broadcaster and scientist who is set to receive an honorary doctor of science degree on June 7, has a history of opposing the fossil fuels industry.

The university's move has drawn harsh criticism from some of the school's faculty, alumni and donors.

In a letter that didn't name Suzuki, Fraser Forbes — dean of the U of A's faculty of engineering — wrote that the decision was "a direct and alarming threat" to the engineering faculty and the worst crisis it has faced in more than 30 years.

In his own letter, business school dean Joseph Doucet apologized "most deeply and sincerely" to alumni and supporters hurt by the decision.

"They need to lighten up," England said.

U of A president David Turpin defended the decision in a statement posted on the U of A's website.

"The university must give people the space and support they need to think independently without fear of external control or reprisal," Turpin wrote.

"Otherwise the constraint on the imagination and the intelligence will slow the speed of change and innovation, if not suppress it altogether."

Suzuki not a 'public villain'

England, an expert on Arctic environmental change, argued that Suzuki is trying to draw attention to environmental issues facing the planet, not shut down the Alberta economy.

University of Alberta professor emeritus John England says the ongoing pipeline debate shouldn't overshadow Suzuki's career accomplishments. (University of Alberta)

England said debate over the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project should not overshadow Suzuki's years of work as a scientist and broadcaster.

"I can see, certainly, aspects of his foundation or his public presentations in the past that might seem a bit extreme or overstated," he said.

"But that doesn't lead me to reject him as a kind of public villain."

Suzuki is a companion of the Order of Canada and has already received 29 honorary degrees, including one from the University of Calgary.

'Everybody's suddenly got a severe allergy'

England said the backlash is a symptom of a larger problem on university campuses — the inability to have thoughtful and respectful debate about climate change and other controversial issues.

"Everybody's suddenly got a severe allergy where if anybody says anything that the other person doesn't like, they break out in a verbal rash."

In his statement, Turpin called the controversy "a sign that the U of A is what it should be: an independent, autonomous institution of higher learning that champions freedom of thought and academic integrity above all else."

On Tuesday, United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney urged people to sign a petition against the award.

An industry group called Rally 4 Resources has planned a protest for the morning Suzuki is scheduled to receive the degree.