Union calls on University of Alberta to halt staff cuts

"Reckless" layoffs underway at the University of Alberta, spurred by an across-the-board, four-per-cent cut approved last fall, will threaten student services and should be re-examined, says the union representing non-academic staff.

"Layoffs of ... support staff workers at the University of Alberta based on the four-per-cent budget cut have already begun, and it is common knowledge that more are on the way," Elizabeth Johannson, president of the Non-Academic Staff Association, said in a news release.

"This includes cuts in areas that provide essential services to students, such as in the registrar's office. We see this as reckless to the ongoing needs and goals of the institution."

'Unsustainable workloads'

The university has been trying to deal with financial problems that include a multi-year tuition freeze and changes to provincial funding that have added up, over time, to a deficit of nearly $14-million.

The four-per cent cut for 2018-19, which was approved in October, was part of a plan to deal with the growing shortfalls.

But Johannson said that since the cuts were announced, the university has received more money than it expected from the March 22 Alberta budget — a two-per-cent increase of the base operating grant — and it is expected to receive a share of $17 million in backfill payments from the province.

"[Across the board reductions have] been tried by this university in the past and has ... left support staff with unsustainable workloads as necessary work gets redistributed without a clear plan, Johannson said.

On March 16, the university's board of governors approved increases in three areas. International students will have to pay 3.14 per cent more for tuition, while students who live in residence will pay four per cent more for rent and 15.8 per cent more for their meal plans.

U of A president David Turpin has told CBC News the institution has been keeping the provincial government apprised of its budget decisions and noted the university has been running a major operational deficit for years and needs to make some "very, very difficult" decisions about its finances.