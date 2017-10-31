When Stewart Steinhauer was young, conversations about what it means to be Indigenous never happened.

Now the 65-year-old sculptor from Saddle Lake Cree Nation might be part of why such conversations are taking place on the University of Alberta campus.

Three of his sculptures are on display in the university's quad until June.

The Eagle Child, The Hunter and The Big Bear is Right are Steinhauer's way of reaching out to those unfamiliar with Indigenous stories.

This sculpture, called Big Bear is Right, represents a man who foresaw the issues between the Crown and First Nations on treaties. (University of Alberta/Supplied)

"[I'm] using a metaphor as a way of trying to describe to modern people not familiar with Indigenous cultures what [the sculptures] represent," Steinhauer said.

He said when sculpting, he looks to the Rock Grandfather, a spiritual figure whose responsibility is helping humanity with communication.

"We humans very clearly struggle to communicate with one another," Steinhauer said. "[The sculptures] bypass the roadblock of language and move directly to a deeper level of consciousness-to-consciousness communication."

Steinhauer said each sculpture has deep-rooted history and meaning. Big Bear is Right is about a man named Big Bear who foresaw the issues between First Nations people and the Crown on treaty rights. He wanted a different approach, but no one else did.

The Hunter, Steinhauer's largest-ever sculpture, represents a change in consciousness — one a person experiences without looking for, which happens often on a university campus.

The Eagle Child is another ancient story that deals with the re-creation of human culture.

'Like a flower opening up'

Tanya Harnett, an associate professor of fine arts at the University of Alberta, said the sculptures bring a unique energy to campus.

"They're really monumental and so it's nice to see these in a very energetic spiritual way," Harnett told Portia Clark on CBC's Radio Active. "It's that spirit in the rock that gives that energy to Quad."

Harnett, who is from Carry-The-Kettle First Nation in Saskatchewan, said it's ideal the sculptures are located in high-traffic areas.

The Eagle Child represents the second creation of human culture. (University of Alberta/Supplied)

"A lot of people are walking around and saying, 'Well, what does this mean?' And they're wondering how they fit into this," she said. "[They're] looking back at history and asking what did come before 150 years of Canadian existence.

"That's fabulous."

The sculptures may connect with non-Indigenous people, Harnett said, because art works on different levels.

But the symbolism always circles back to Indigenous culture, she said.

Harnett finds the conversations generated by the sculptures and other methods of reconciliation exciting.

"I remember a time where there wasn't very much where you can engage and find Indigenous identity," she said. "To see this now, it's just like a flower opening up."

