Want to take a nap after class? Research says it might help with memory retention

If you love taking naps after a long day of learning, there's now University of Alberta research that suggests it'll help with memory retention.

Clayton Dickson, a professor of psychology at the University of Alberta, researched "slow-wave activity," a deep stage of non-dreaming sleep, in the brain that happens right before REM sleep.

He found the slow brain waves stimulate memory retention.

"It's thought that the actual patterns that are being played out by the brain during slow-wave sleep may replicate the actual patterns that are experienced during, let's say, a learning episode," Dickson told CBC's Radio Active Wednesday.

"By replaying that, you sort of rehearse what you just learned."

New research from the University of Alberta suggests a certain type of sleep where your brain sees "slow-wave activity" has shown to help with memory retention. 6:10

The researchers, partnered up with the University of Lethbridge, stimulated slow-wave sleep and modified the patterns using electrical fields. Their research showed the electrical fields had a profound effect on the activity in the entire brain.

Marketable device?

Dickson said he's not sure whether the research will help people with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's or dementia because it's not clear whether the memories he's studied are intact to begin with.

However, he said it could be useful for students, especially when they finish a study session and need to remember a lot of information for an upcoming test. He does acknowledge, however, that that could be a slippery slope.

He also said further research needs to be done, but Dickson said a variation on the projects they used in their research could be marketed to the public in the future.

"Anyone who would like to try to improve their memory would be very excited by this, because it's a cheap and probably fairly easy way to try and boost memory," Dickson said.

"Eventually, it might be the case that this could be a marketable type of device."

The device would, in theory, control the type of sleep a person would have — so if they were taking that nap after cramming for exams or even finishing up a class, they could induce slow-wave activity in the brain to help memory retention.

But before students give this a try, Dickson said more research needs to be done.