Activity at a University of Alberta student residence has returned to normal after police responded to a report of a suspicious person with a handgun.

Police were called to Lister Hall just after 2 p.m. Friday, a university spokesperson said in a news release.

They searched the building, but did not lock it down, said Sarah Doyle.

The person, found at around 3 p.m., turned out to have a toy gun.

"The safety and security of our campus community is our primary concern and we take these incidents very seriously," Doyle said.

Mental health resources will be made available to students or staff who want them, she said.

"We understand that a police presence in Lister Hall is frightening for our community."