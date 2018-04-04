'Intimate and personal': U of A alumni create documentary on 2014 California rampage

When Patrick Michaud and Jesse Werkman were students at the University of Alberta, they recognized the parallels between them and many of the victims of school and university shootings in the United States.

Michaud and Werkman were going to school, milling about and partying, just like so many victims of U.S. school attacks.

With fellow U of A student Daniel Kiskaroly, they decided to make a documentary about the May 2014 Isla Vista killings in California.

Elliot Rodger stabbed three people to death at his apartment and killed three others with a gun near the University of California, Santa Barbara campus before killing himself.

The filmmakers' 30-minute documentary, titled VISTA, The Story of a Shooting Victim, is showing at Metro Cinema at 4 p.m. Sunday.

"We really tried to show a very intimate and personal perspective that isn't seen very often," Werkman told CBC's Radio Active Wednesday.

"Telling the intimate and personal story of someone who goes through the events of a mass shooting, both before and after," Michaud added.

The filmmakers travelled to Santa Barbara to meet Antoine Cherchian, one of 14 survivors of the attack. Cherchian was shot six times. One bullet went through his liver and another narrowly missed his heart.

When they met Cherchian, their idea for the documentary completely changed.

"We came in with one idea, we met the guy, we heard his story, and we thought, 'That had nothing to do with what our original idea for the film was,' " Michaud said.

They found it surprising that Cherchian was open to sharing his story.

"Not only do you go through it, but then you tell the story so much that you're so desensitized to something that happened to you of this scale," Michaud said.

But from the filmmakers' perspective, it was the opposite for others in the community who weren't involved but witnessed the event.

Jesse Werkman, left, Daniel Kiskaroly, middle and Patrick Michaud, right made VISTA, a documentary about the Isla Vista shooting in 2014. (Mat Simpson/Supplied/Supplied)

"The thing that really moved me the most was the community … and how hard it was for them to move on," Michaud said. "A lot of people had problems going back to campus after the incident."

The documentary also looks at the media's role in covering the attack and the problems that arose because of it. Werkman said news organizations were showing or linking to Rodger's YouTube videos, which he said helped spread the wrong message.

The filmmakers also addressed the media's presence during the aftermath, while community members were grieving.

"They were in this limelight, and all the cameras were on their tears and on their grief," Michaud said.

Michaud and Werkman hope viewers will walk out of the screening with a different perspective on killings at schools and universities.

"[We want to] get people to think more about this issue as a human issue, less as a polarized issue or an ideological issue," Werkman said.

"We're just giving these people who actually experienced it a voice," Michaud added.

For more information on the documentary or the screening, visit the documentary's website.