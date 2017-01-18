The faculty of arts at the University of Alberta is cutting 14 courses affecting a total of 30 students, according to an internal memo obtained by CBC News.

The cuts involve four programs: the bachelors of arts, music, design and the honour arts. The classes range from history and classics to Scandinavian studies. Students currently enrolled in those classes will be allowed to finish but new students will not be accepted.

The 14 classes range from Latin American studies in the arts program to creative writing in the honours arts program.

Lesley Cormack, dean of the faculty of arts, says the cuts were deemed necessary because all the classes that were evaluated had 10 or fewer students enrolled in each class. Each class was assessed over eight fall terms between 2009 and 2016.

"This isn't out of the ordinary," said Cormack, who has been the faculty dean for seven years.

"This is about managing our many programs and making sure that in a context of limited resources as one always has, that resources are going especially to programs that students find attractive."

The faculty of arts offers more than 90 different programs to students — and this isn't the first time courses have been cut. Starting three years ago, the faculty began evaluating its low enrolment programs and made similar cuts.

Eight more courses ranging from ancient and medieval history to honours sociology will be re-evaluated in 2020.

"I think it's less about students not being interested in these areas and more that they want a different way through the degree," Cormack said.

University of Alberta student's union president Fahim Rahman says the increasing lack of options for classes is a concern.

The classes are closing for low demand amongst the student body, according to Lesley Cormack. (Getty Images)

"A diversity of learning options for students is always desired," said Rahman. "I'm worried that this may make the U of A less attractive or less appealing to students down the road."

Cormack says these ongoing evaluations to the faculty's courses and programs are ways to make sure what the arts faculty has to offer is what is in demand from its incoming students.

"Streamlining a little bit allows students more leeway within a degree, and perhaps a little bit less specialization," she said. "That's to the benefit of students and gives them the kind of flexibility that's the real hallmark of a bachelor of arts degree."

'Universities have to adapt'

The University of Alberta is not alone in going through course-cutting, according to Ken Coates. Coates teaches at the University of Saskatchewan and is a Canada research chair in regional innovation.

Coates himself has taught at several universities across Canada and around the world, including the University of Victoria and the University of Waikato, in New Zealand.

"Universities have to adapt in the same way any organization has to adapt," he said. "The challenge of course is to respect the contributions that these departments and programs made in the previous years, but also to respect the fact that the student interest and the need within society as a whole has also shifted."

Coates says that even though the faculty of arts at the University of Alberta is cutting several of its courses, there are likely areas that are being added at the university because of more demand from incoming students and industry.

"It isn't even necessarily a sign that humanities or social sciences are losing their role on campus — simply that the world continues to shift," said Coates.

"Our questions shift as we go along and we look for new ways to connect our students with the modern world."