The latest candidate to enter the leadership race for the would-be United Conservative Party in Alberta is urging supporters not to abandon social issues.

Speaking to a small crowd at the Edmonton Royal Glenora Club Wednesday, Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer said being "socially moderate" is where most Albertans fit, and he urged Conservatives not to be "scared."

Schweitzer announced on June 1 that he would seek the leadership of the new United Conservative Party (UCP) if Progressive Conservative (PC) and Wildrose party members ratify a merger agreement in a vote July 22.

Jobs and the economy are his top priority, however Schweitzer emphasized where he thinks Conservatives have fallen short.

"We can't forget about social issues and I think that's something Conservatives have lost," said Schweitzer.

Wildrose leader Brian Jean and PC Leader Jason Kenney have not issued formal statements, however at a news conference announcing the tentative agreement in May, Jean prompted laughter when he signalled the race was on.

"Clearly we're both running for the leadership of this new party," Jean said.

In his first Edmonton stump speech since declaring his leadership run, Schweitzer said issues such as "gay-straight alliances," "diversity," and inclusion of women are non-partisan issues.

'Doing what's right'

"It's just a matter of doing what's right," Schweitzer told the audience which included former PC premier Dave Hancock, and former PC political operative Peter Elzinga.

"I'm tired of Conservatives not fighting for this," said Schweitzer.

"We can win these races. We can demonstrate to the public that we get the issues and we're not going to be scared of them," said Schweitzer.

Janice Voss, a card-carrying PC member since 1987, came to hear Schweitzer speak.

She fully supports the unity of the PC and Wildrose parties, and is now on the hunt for a new leader. Voss says as far as she's concerned, neither Wildrose leader Brian Jean nor PC leader Jason Kenney will do.

"Jason and Brian Jean are old faces. They've been in Ottawa for years. We need someone new, and I'm trying to find that someone new," said Voss.

Schweitzer encouraged everyone to take out both PC and Wildrose memberships to vote on July 22.

In order to ratify the unity agreement, the Wildrose requires 75 per cent approval by the membership, while the PCs have a much lower threshold of a simple majority.

Immediately after Schweitzer finished speaking, Nate Glubish started selling memberships for both parties at the front of the room. Glubish is the constituency association president for the Wildrose in Strathcona-Sherwood Park.

Glubish said it's "good value" to buy two memberships instead of just one.

"For a total of $20 you get to vote twice on unity and ensure that we have a chance to move forward with this plan," said Glubish.

The Wildrose is selling party memberships until July 8, while the PC party is still finalizing its cutoff date.

