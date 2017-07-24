Former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister and leadership candidate Richard Starke has announced he will not join the new United Conservative Party, saying he doesn't think moderate views will be welcome.

"At the conclusion of the PC leadership campaign I was assured that my voice and those of the people who supported me would be welcomed by the new leadership. I took that assurance in good faith," the MLA for Vermilion-Lloydminster wrote on Facebook Monday.

"My experience, and that of many like-minded party members who have left or been driven from the party, is that our views are not welcome, and that the values and principles we believe in will not be part of the new party going forward."

Starke said he notified the Speaker of the legislative assembly of his intentions. However, the statement did not say if Stake intends to sit as an independent or join another party.

On Saturday, members of the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties ratified an agreement to merge under the UCP banner by a margin of 95 per cent.

Starke, who came a distant second to Jason Kenney in the PC party's spring leadership race, has been silent on his views ever since the two parties reached the unity agreement on May 18.

Members of the PC and Wildrose caucuses are meeting Monday morning to choose an interim UCP leader who will serve until a permanent leader is elected on Oct. 28.

The new party is expected to register with Elections Alberta on Monday.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean is making an announcement in Airdrie on Monday afternoon. He is expected to launch his bid to lead the new party.