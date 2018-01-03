Musician Harold Reichstein's cigar box guitar is made with a unique cigar box from Nicaragua. (Supplied/Maxine and Harold Reichstein )

A local musician is lamenting the loss of a unique cigar-box guitar he says was swiped after a show in Sherwood Park.

"It was made out of a cigar box out of Nicaragua," said Harold Reichstein, whose work blends rock, blues and country music.

The guitar was handmade by Mark Kost, owner of the Calgary company Winston & Fidel.

"It's the only one he's ever made like that," Reichstein said. "It's the only time he's had that box available."

The body of the instrument is made from a cigar box. The cigar-box guitar, which traces its origins back to the 19th century, has gone through a revival in North America in recent years.

RCMP are asking for help to find a local musician's unique cigar box guitar. (Supplied/Maxine and Harold Reichstein )

The cigar box on Reichstein's guitar is etched with the words, "Esteli, Nicaragua." Esteli is located in the highlands of the central American country, and is known for tobacco production.

Reichstein said he paid about $400 for the instrument earlier this year. The sound it produced was important for his show.

"It's a really bluesy kind of sound, so that's why I decided I really wanted one of those," he said. "Plus it's visually appealing, everyone is curious about what you're playing."

"It added a depth to my act and, by adding that extra depth to my solo show, it makes it a bit easier to book a lot of my acts."

Reichstein finished his show at the Polo Lounge on Emerald Drive around 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, and went to chat with some friends in the venue.

"All I know is, I used it at that gig. Everything got loaded into the car, and when I got home it was nowhere to be found."

Strathcona County RCMP are asking for the public's help to find the instrument.