While the space-time continuum has been breached at Telus World of Science Edmonton, the science centre is anything but a black hole.

The centre is undergoing a major renovation with work continuing on the Margaret Zeidler Star Theatre and space gallery.

This inflatable planetarium allows the science centre to continue programming during construction. (CBC)

The 250 plush, reclining seats into which visitors sank while stargazing are gone and workers are about to dismantle the dome.

"It has the best technology 1984 can offer," said Steve Baker, chief operating officer. "It's not 1984 anymore."

Standing in the construction zone, Baker said he's looking forward to next summer when the theatre reopens.

Steve Baker, chief operating officer, says the Margaret Zeidler Star Theatre will be outfitted with the best technology available. (John Robertson/CBC)

"We're completely removing this dome, changing the whole dome — the panels which are very damaged from rain storms of past — putting in the best technology possible.

"We're going to have 10K resolution, which is like nothing currently available in the world. This will be THE state-of-the-art theatre in the world."

The space gallery, which opened in 2001, is also under construction.

"We're completely gutting it, adding new, really amazing experiences and expanding the space," Baker said.

5 surprises from Telus World of Science Edmonton2:22

The work is part of a larger $40 million renovation and revisioning called the Aurora Project.

Science director Jennifer Bawden pokes her head inside what looks like an enclosed jumpy castle.

Science director Jennifer Bawden uses an inflatable planetarium in order to continue programming during construction. (John Robertson/CBC)

The temporary planetarium allows Bawden and her staff to continue programming by projecting images of the night sky onto the roof of the inflatable dome.

"We've got this up and running while the construction is on so you still have a chance to check out planetarium shows, take a peek at the stars and what's up in the night sky," Bawden said.

Programming has also been added in the science garage and the health gallery, while the touring show The Science Behind Pixar is on until January.

"There's still lots going on," Bawden said.

You can see more of the Telus World of Science Edmonton on this week's edition of Our Edmonton, Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.