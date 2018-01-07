While many Edmontonians have already packed away the Christmas trees and ornaments, the city's Ukrainian community is indulging in a weekend of family, food and festivity.

Jan. 7 is Ukrainian Orthodox Christmas Day. One Edmonton family upheld the tradition of celebrating the birth of Christ by spending Christmas Eve preparing a large feast for 30 people.

Daria Luciw's dairy and meat-free Christmas Eve dinner featured kutia (a dish of stewed grains with honey), pampushki (a deep-fried pastry with sugar), saurkraut, perogies, fried fish and dried fruit — most of it cooked with a hearty amount of garlic and onions.

An extra plate is set in memory of Luciw's ancestors, who passed down their traditions. Everyone pitches in on keeping those traditions alive for generations to come, Luciw says.

"We are so blessed with a large family. For me that's the biggest blessing," Luciw said. "It's time to come together, it's time to just be as a family, spend this time recognizing the birth of Christ."