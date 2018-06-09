'Anxious to get it over with': UCP wants Fort McMurray byelection to be called

It's been three months since former Alberta opposition leader Brian Jean resigned his seat and his party is calling on the government to announce a date for the byelection that will fill his seat.

United Conservative Party MLA Tany Yao said constituents were left without an MLA when Jean, the MLA for the riding of Fort McMurray-Conklin, resigned after losing the UCP leadership.

"We are anxious to get it over with," Yao said.

The riding stretches from part of downtown Fort McMurray and into rural areas like Anzac, Janvier and Conklin south of the city.

(CBC News Graphics)

Laila Goodridge, the riding's UCP candidate, thinks things are taking "a little bit longer than I would have expected."

According to Alberta's Election Act, a byelections must be called within six months after a seat is vacated. Like regular elections, a byelection must be held after 28 days after the writ is dropped.

Goodridge said the government is deliberately dragging its feet and using the time to send government ministers to the region for photo-ops.

"I think the NDP are waiting and hoping they could make enough promises and enough announcements to turn the tides in Fort McMurray-Conklin and to buy a win," Goodridge said.

Goodridge said she's concerned the vote will happen in the middle of summer, noting that the riding historically has had low voter turnout.

NDP candidate Jane Stroud said she is not too concerned with the delay in setting a date.

UCP candidate Laila Goodridge, left, and NDP candidate Jane Stroud, right (Facebook)

"I am sure it is going to be called soon," said Stroud. "In the meantime we are going to keep working for the people of the Fort McMurray-Conklin riding."

During a May 31 visit to Fort McMurray, Premier Rachel Notley said the byelection date will be announced soon.

Candidates have not yet been officially announced for the Alberta Liberal Party or the Alberta Party.

