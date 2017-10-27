As the campaign to elect a new leader for Alberta's United Conservative Party reaches the homestretch, two candidates have formally asked voting to be put on hold over concerns of voter fraud.

With Saturday's leadership announcement looming, both Brian Jean and Doug Schweitzer's campaigns formally requested that polling be put on hold.

Voters began casting their ballots at 9 a.m. Thursday.

No evidence of voter fraud

The complaints were submitted via email around 11 p.m. that night, said Robyn Henwood, chair of the leadership election committee for the UCP​.

The vote has not been suspended, she said.

"I got an email from the two campaigns asking us to put a stop to the vote because they were concerned about voter fraud," Henwood said on Friday.

"Of course, we followed up with our service providers, as we have been doing all day long, since voting opened," she said. "There were absolutely no red flags at all.

"And the campaigns themselves haven't actually offered us any evidence yet. They're just concerned that there could be voter fraud — not that there actually is."

PIN security concerns

Both candidates said they were wary about voter security because of concerns with personal identification numbers, said Henwood.

'The only people who could possibly do this would be the campaigns themselves'

- Robyn Henwood, chair of the UCP leadership election committee

The candidates are concerned that people could vote without being an eligible member but there are safety features in place to guarantee the security of PINs, she said.

"The chances of voter fraud are so small, the chances that someone would get somebody else's PIN is nearly impossible.

"The only people who could possibly do this would be the campaigns themselves and we know these leadership candidates. I do not doubt their integrity at all.

"There is absolutely no way they would commit voter fraud, so I have no concerns at all."

The party remains confident in the process, said Janice Harrington, the party's executive director.

Harrington said their processes are being reviewed by an auditor. The party executive and their voting officials will meet Friday morning to discuss "next steps," she said.

"We have been, from an operational perspective, reviewing the entire process," Harrington said.

"More than 60 per cent of the membership has already voted."

Three candidates — Brian Jean, Doug Schweitzer and Jason Kenney — are all vying for the leadership of the newly-minted party which was created by the merger of the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta and the Wildrose Party earlier this year.

Kenney's campaign has not been involved in the voting complaints.

According to the UCP website, registered members who did not receive PIN information as requested can call 1-844-207-1543 to register over the phone. PINs can be used to vote either online or by phone.

About 63,000 PINs have been issued so far, said Harrington.

To be eligible to cast a ballot, voters had to become official party members before the Sept. 29 deadline, said Harrington.

Members were then required to prove their identity before they could be registered officially.

All these transactions are tracked and logged, she said.

Party members who have registered to vote can enter their ballot until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Harrington said the plan is to announce the winner at a live event in Calgary between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The announcement will also be streamed live from the UCP website and posted on the party's Facebook page.