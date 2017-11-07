United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney says his MLAs will oppose Bill 24, proposed legislation that would make it illegal for publicly funded schools to inform parents if their children join gay-straight alliances.

Kenney wants to keep the status quo, which would give teachers and principals some latitude to talk to parents if necessary.

"Teachers, not politicians, should decide when it makes sense to engage parents," he said. "The unique circumstances of each child should be the key factor, not the blunt instrument of law."

Kenney made his remarks before second reading of the bill in the legislature. MLAs started debating the bill Tuesday morning.

Alberta law requires schools to notify parents when religion and sexuality are taught in the classroom. Bill 24 would add an exemption for GSAs to the School Act.

GSAs or queer-straight alliances (QSAs) are extracurricular clubs where LGBTQ and straight students can talk, eat pizza and hang out together.

They are seen as a way for students who are struggling with their sexuality to get peer support, especially for those who are not ready or don't feel safe talking to their parents.

However, the issue has become a flashpoint for parents who feel they should be informed of everything their children do in schools.

Kenney said the UCP caucus supports GSAs and are not in favour of mandatory parental notification. He rejected the suggestion he and his MLAs want to "out" gay kids.

"To suggest otherwise is offensive and dishonest," he said.

Kenney contended there are different types of GSAs. Not all are after-school clubs. He said a guideline on GSAs from the Alberta Teachers Association said some teach curriculum and political activism, he said.

"The NDP is trying to do indirectly, what it cannot do directly," Kenney said. "That is teaching sensitive subjects that would normally require parental notification."