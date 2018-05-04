UCP members pack Red Deer hotel for start of founding convention

More than 2,500 United Conservative Party (UCP) members are packing a Red Deer hotel, even spilling into the parking lot, as the party starts its inaugural annual general meeting— the largest in Alberta history.

​This weekend's AGM has exceeded the party's expectations. Organizers originally planned for 1,000 people.

The event is now so large the party has booked overflow rooms at the Red Deer Sheraton and will serve lunches under tents set up in the parking lot.

​Extra parking spaces have been freed up at nearby Red Deer College, with buses shuttling delegates to the hotel.

"This weekend is a testament to the success of the unity vision," Kenney told reporters at a news conference Friday afternoon.

The three-day event is the first meeting of party membership since the UCP formed last summer when the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties agreed to merge.

The focus of the weekend is on setting policy and governance for the party.

Members submitted 1,400 policy resolutions which has been whittled down to 250 after a couple of surveys and regional conferences.

Organizers say about 1,700 members took part in the policy surveys.

Many of the policies that made the final cut deal with traditional conservative principles like small government, low taxes and fiscal responsibility.

Not surprisingly, a policy to repeal the province's carbon tax is near the top of the list. Another proposal would allow the creation of "privately-funded, privately delivered health care services to address excessive wait times" while another supports "universal access to high-quality, timely, publicly funded health care."

Some socially conservative policies made it to the final list. Anti-abortion groups are supporting a proposal to defund procedures that are not "medically necessary."

Another group of proposals rebuts a law passed by the NDP government last fall that prohibit teachers from informing parents if their child joins a gay-straight alliance.

One proposal aims to "reinstate parental opt-in consent for any subjects of a religious or sexual nature." That includes extracurricular activities and clubs.

Kenney said he has purposely been hands-off throughout the policy development process so the process could be driven by the grassroots.

"We're building a big-tent coalition here," he said. "You don't build a big-tent coalition by some telling some people that their input is not welcome.

"The more people who are engaged, the more likely it is that the result will reflect mainstream Alberta values."

The UCP will pay tribute to former Wildrose Leader Brian Jean who left provincial politics in March.

That will be followed by remarks by federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.