Leadership campaign candidates for the United Conservative Party will take part in five leadership debates across Alberta.

The UCP, created in July after members approved a merger of the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties, announced the long-awaited details for the leadership campaign in a news release late Friday afternoon.

So far former PC leader Jason Kenney, former Wildrose leader Brian Jean, Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer and former Wildrose party president Jeff Callaway have entered the race.

The winner will be announced Oct. 28 at the Metropolitan Centre in Calgary.

Former PC Party leader Jason Kenney is one of four candidates who have announced they are running for the UCP leadership. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Candidates have to file their application with the party's leadership selection committee by 5 p.m. on Sept.12.

A $95,000 entry fee includes $20,000 to be refunded to candidates at the end of the race as long as they comply with the rules.

People who want to vote for leader have to buy a party membership by Sept. 29. They will also have to register online by Oct. 13.

Eligible voters can cast their ballots online or by phone over three days starting the morning of Oct. 26.

The dates and locations of the leadership debates will be announced at a future date.