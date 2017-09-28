The four men vying to lead Alberta's recently united conservative party will face off again Thursday evening in their second debate.

The debate runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edmonton Northlands Expo Centre, in ballrooms 101 to 104.

The debate will livestream on the CBC Edmonton Facebook page.

During the first debate in Calgary on Sept. 20 the four candidates found some common ground. All said they want to balance the budget, scrap the NDP government's carbon tax and build more pipelines to move Alberta oil to market.

The UCP was created in July, after members approved a merger of the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties.

Former PC leader Jason Kenney, former Wildrose leader Brian Jean, Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer and former Wildrose party president Jeff Callaway are running for the leadership.

The candidates will face off in three more debates — in Red Deer on Oct. 3, in Fort McMurray on Oct. 12 and in Lethbridge on Oct.17 — before party members pick a leader next month. The winner will be announced Oct. 28.