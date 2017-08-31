Candidates running for the leadership of Alberta's new United Conservative Party face a stiff entry fee of between $75,000 and $100,000, the party says.

The election committee is still finalizing details, but the committee chair said Thursday the upper range of $100,000 may include a $25,000 refundable "compliance fee."

Past leadership races conducted by both the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties have required candidates to pay standard entrance fees and remit a percentage of contributions individually raised, said Robyn Henwood.

"This is to provide cost certainty to the contestants, and revenue certainty to the UCP," Henwood said.

Big fee 'limits potential candidates'

As an example, Henwood said the entrance fee plus 15 per cent of contributions raised by the Jason Kenney campaign during the Progressive Conservative leadership race totalled $283,000.

UCP leadership candidate Jeff Callaway says an entrance fee of $100,000 would be too high and would limit grassroots participation. (CBC)

Former Wildrose president Jeff Callaway, the latest candidate to enter the UCP race, said he expected a substantial entrance fee.

But he said the amount suggested by the party is too high and would limit grassroots participation.

"And (it) limits other potential candidates from putting their best foot forward," Callaway said.

Henwood said he and the other three declared leadership candidates, Brian Jean, Jason Kenney and Doug Schweitzer, have paid the initial $10,000 fee, which gives them access to updated membership lists of the newly merged Wildrose, and Progressive Conservative parties.

The UCP has yet to come out with a clear set of rules for the leadership process.

The membership cutoff date is 21 days before the vote, which happens on October 28.



