The four men running for the leadership of the United Conservative Party each say they will repeal the NDP's farm safety bill if they become premier of Alberta in 2019.

Brian Jean, Jason Kenney, Doug Schweitzer and Jeff Callaway vowed in the opening moments of the leadership debate in Red Deer Tuesday to repeal the law, commonly called Bill 6, as soon as taking office.

The law passed in December 2016 after weeks of protests from farmers and ranchers.

The NDP government later acknowledged they did a poor job explaining and consulting on the law, which subjected farms and ranches to occupational health and safety rules.

The Red Deer debate is focusing on three themes — leadership, agriculture and social issues.



The candidates will face off in two more debates — one in Fort McMurray on Oct. 12 and another in Lethbridge on Oct.17 — before party members pick a leader.

The UCP was created in July after Wildrose and Progressive Conservative members agreed on a deal to merge the two parties.



Voting starts the morning of Oct. 26. The winner will be announced Oct. 28 at the Metropolitan Centre in Calgary.