Standing in front of Premier Rachel Notley's constituency office in Edmonton Tuesday morning, Brian Jean said he's the only United Conservative Party leadership candidate who can defeat Notley in her own constituency.

The former Wildrose Party leader stood behind a sign saying "We can win here" and said conservatives have accepted the myth for too long that certain ridings in Alberta are "off the table."

The outcome of the provincial election in 2019 will depend on unifying Albertans with conservative values, he said.

"With the right candidate, the right ideas and the right leadership, even the NDP heartland right here in NDP Strathcona is in play," Jean said.

Jean's comments come days before the UCP party members vote for a new leader. The winner will be announced Oct. 28.

On Tuesday, Jean said if elected leader of the UCP — created in July after members approved merging the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties — he will ensure all 87 seats in the legislature are in play for conservatives.

As members prepare to vote this week, Jean said they must keep in mind which candidate has the best chance of defeating the NDP across the province.

If elected as leader of the UCP, Jean said he would begin preparing for the 2019 election immediately. The campaign would focus on the issues that unite Albertans without sacrificing conservative principles, he said.

The campaign would focus on the issues that unite AlbertansThis includes reducing wait times in the healthcare system, reducing taxes for families, getting Albertans back to work and keeping streets safe.

"If we do those things, then conservatives absolutely will win right here in Edmonton Strathcona," he said.

"We can win right here, and we can win in every corner of the province."

Jean is also speaking Tuesday afternoon in Calgary, in front of Finance Minister Joe Ceci's office.