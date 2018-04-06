Uber gets green light to pick up fares at Edmonton International Airport

Uber has struck a deal with the Edmonton International Airport allowing drivers to pick up customers.

"We are pleased to announce today that Edmontonians and travellers from around the world can now rely on the service.

Uber drivers will have their own area set aside outside Door 10 on the arrivals level to pick up customers.

"EIA is committed to providing travellers with a full spectrum of ground transportation options," said EIA president and CEO Tom Ruth.