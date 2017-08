A man who was reported missing in February in the Edson area has been found dead, police said.

Tyrone Kellerman, 56, was last seen on Feb. 13 at the Edson Walmart. His wife and family searched for months for any sign of him or his truck.

On June 19, police found Kellerman dead in a rural area near Edson.

Police believe the death was non-suspicious and no other information was released.

Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.