Two women killed in highway crash in Mayerthorpe, Alta.

Two women were killed Tuesday afternoon in a highway crash in Mayerthorpe, Alta.

Mayerthorpe RCMP were dispatched at 1:09 p.m. to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 at the intersection of Highway 22.

Police said their initial investigation indicates that a northbound car was crossing Highway 43 and collided with a semi-tractor trailer travelling east.

The 67-year-old driver and the 46-year-old passenger in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 57-year-old driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

Though the investigation remains ongoing, police said they do not expect charges will be laid.