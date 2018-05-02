Two women killed in highway crash in Mayerthorpe, Alta.
Two women were killed Tuesday afternoon in a highway crash in Mayerthorpe, Alta.
Two-vehicle collision happened Tuesday on Highway 43 at the intersection of Highway 22.
Mayerthorpe RCMP were dispatched at 1:09 p.m. to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 at the intersection of Highway 22.
Police said their initial investigation indicates that a northbound car was crossing Highway 43 and collided with a semi-tractor trailer travelling east.
The 67-year-old driver and the 46-year-old passenger in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 57-year-old driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.
Though the investigation remains ongoing, police said they do not expect charges will be laid.