One person is in hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision southeast of Edmonton Monday evening.

The collision happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 21 and Township Road 510 west of Beaumont, according to police.

3 children among 6 sent to hospital after Strathcona County crash

Leduc RCMP and emergency services were still at the scene at 8 p.m. Monday.



Police have closed Highway 21 in both directions at Township Road 510. Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes and to avoid the area.



The investigation is in its preliminary stages and the cause of the collision is not yet known, according to police.

