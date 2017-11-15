Two workers injured in an explosion at Summit Transport in Grande Cache remain in the University of Alberta Hospital burn unit nearly 10 days after the incident.

A spokesperson for Alberta Labour said he didn't know the condition of the men but said a third worker who was also injured has been released from hospital.

The explosion on Nov. 6 involved a tanker truck carrying well water that contained flammable hydrocarbons.

The driver was in the shop transferring the water from one tank to another when the explosion happened, said Alberta Labour spokesperson Trent Bancarz.

"Apparently while the transfer was taking place another worker was using a hand-held grinder, which produced an ignition source," Bancarz said. "And so there was an explosion and subsequent fire."

A stop-work order issued for the building was lifted on Nov. 15 after the shop was deemed structurally safe.

The investigation continues.

"Certainly one of the things the investigation will determine is if all of the rules were being followed and if work was being conducted safely or not," said Bancarz.

If investigators find that safety rules were not followed, further orders could be issued to require the company to change, update or create new measures to prevent a similar problem in the future, Bancarz said.

"There may be some other types of sanctions under OHS legislation, but it's really premature to know that yet."

The CBC requested an interview with the owner of Summit Transport but he was visiting the victims in hospital and was unavailable.