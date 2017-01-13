An RCMP investigation in Fort Saskatchewan has resulted in two men facing charges for possession of firearms and illegal drugs.

An RCMP search warrant, executed with help from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, yielded firearms, stolen property and drugs, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The investigation began in December after police received information about people involved in illegal activities who were believed to have ties to the Warlocks outlaw motorcycle gang.

However, police have not established a link between the men charged and the Warlocks, RCMP media relations spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said Friday.

"We are unable at this point to confirm it ourselves," Scott said.

On Dec. 15, RCMP executed search warrants on a residence and two storage lockers in Fort Saskatchewan. The RCMP were assisted by ALERT Organized Crime and Gang Enforcement members.

They found a loaded 9-mm handgun, an SKS rifle, two other rifles, prohibited magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

They also seized an ATV and other stolen property. Police also found cocaine, psilocybin and prescription pills in "quantities to indicate drug trafficking," and more than $2,800 in Canadian currency.

Two men were arrested without incident Dec. 28.

A 46-year-old man faces 18 charges, including 10 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He is also charged with possession of a restricted/prohibited weapon and ammunition without licence or registration, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

A 39-year-old man faces six charges related to firearms, stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Both have been remanded in custody. They will make court appearances in Fort Saskatchewan.

"Illegal guns in the wrong hands can become tools of the drug trade and the violence it breeds," said Insp. Christopher Culhane, officer in charge of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment.

"The work our units do to remove these guns from the streets is vital to public safety."