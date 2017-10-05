Edmonton police have charged two men after an incident Tuesday night resulted in an officer shooting a suspect during a traffic stop and two officers being injured.

Just before 9:30 p.m., members of the Edmonton police specialized traffic apprehension team were investigating suspicious vehicles near 44th Avenue and 211th Street, an area frequented by people in the drug trade, police said in a news release Wednesday night.

During an attempted traffic stop, one of the vehicles attempted to flee. Two officers sustained non-life threatening injuries and one officer fired his pistol, injuring the driver of the suspect vehicle, according to police.

The injured man was treated and taken to hospital and two other suspects were arrested at the scene.

ASIRT continues to investigate the shooting.

The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle was released from hospital Wednesday and taken to Edmonton police Southwest Division to face charges, police said.

A 21-year-old male passenger in the suspect vehicle has also been charged. No charges have been laid against the third person involved.



The driver faces more than 20 mainly weapons-related charges, including three counts of assaulting a peace officer while carrying a weapon and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public. He's also charged with flight from a peace officer and dangerous driving.

The passenger faces eight drug and weapons-related charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.