Two people are dead after a crash Thursday morning on Highway 2 near Grande Prairie.

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision north of Sexsmith just after 7 a.m. Thursday. A northbound truck crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a southbound truck, police said.

A 34-year-old man from Grande Prairie, who was a passenger in the northbound truck, and a 38-year-old male driver from Worsley in the southbound truck were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a second passenger in the northbound truck were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the southbound vehicle was airlifted to the hospital by STARS, and has since been transported to an Edmonton hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted for several hours but has since been reopened.

The names of the two dead men will not be released.