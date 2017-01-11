Two people are dead after a highway collision near Gibbons earlier this week, RCMP said Wednesday.

Redwater RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision around 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 643 and Highway 825, about six kilometres east of Gibbons.

A car travelling northbound on Highway 825 stopped at a stop sign and then proceeded through the intersection. A truck travelling eastbound on Highway 643 collided with the car, police said in a news release.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 38-year-old man from Edmonton, was pronounced dead while being transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

RCMP are not releasing the age or hometown of the driver who died. Next of kin are still being notified.

The lone occupant of the truck, a 48-year-old Redwater man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted for several hours while RCMP conducted an investigation, which is continuing.

Gibbons is 38 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.