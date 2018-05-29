Two dead after collision in Strathcona County

Two people have died after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning east of Sherwood Park.

RCMP say a westbound vehicle on Highway 16 collided with an SUV headed northbound on Range Road 224.

The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the other vehicle was brought to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Three other passengers in the vehicle were brought to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims.

Strathcona RCMP responded to the collision and traffic was rerouted northbound on Range Road 224 for several hours. In a news release, RCMP say they expect one westbound lane will be open by 4:20 p.m.

Police continue to investigate the incident.