Small Alberta turkey producers worry quota changes will put them out of business

Small turkey producers in Alberta are worried that a proposed reduction in the number of birds they're allowed to raise will make their farm operations unviable.

Producers are currently allowed to raise up to 300 birds a year without being part of the turkey supply management system, which imposes quotas and regulations on larger producers.

Alberta Turkey Producers, which serves as the province's turkey marketing board, wants to reduce that exemption to 100 birds per year.

The association told CBC News the reduction is meant to level the playing field for all turkey farmers.

Worried producers

But the change will spell disaster for small producers, said Mandy Melnyk, who owns Meadow Creek Farms near Waskatenau, northeast of Edmonton.

Her turkeys are raised outdoors and fed grass and vegetables. She said her current margin of profit is less than $10 per bird.

"When your margin is that slim as it is, it will essentially take our right to make a living away," said Melnyk.

The overhead cost will remain the same, but will be offset by lower sales, said Melnyk.

"It's favouring a system that is designed to be the industrial model, and the industrial model only."

The National Farmers Union echoed her concerns.

A reduction in the exemption will hurt direct marketers who cater to a niche market, said Glenn Norman, who sits on the board for the Alberta region.

He is advocating for the status quo.

"We believe there's room in the market for both [small and large producers]," said Norman.

About safety, says ATP

The exemption reduction is meant to ensure that turkeys sold directly to consumers are safe to eat, said Maryann Urbanowski, acting executive director of Alberta Turkey Producers.

Turkey producers who raise more than 300 birds have to purchase quotas, and adhere to animal care and food safety rules, said Urbanowski.

"That's not a fair system, when you have hobby farmers who can grow up to 300 birds, and they are not being held to the same standard of on-farm safety and flock fare as the producers that are operating under the regulations."

Urbanowski said ATP can't vouch for the safety of turkeys produced outside the quota system.

"We don't know how the birds are being raised," she said. "It's just a different standard that we are trying to address."

ATP has submitted a request to reduce the quota exemption to the Alberta government, but has yet to receive a response.

Urbanowski said the association would like to have the regulation changed by the fall of 2019.

Concerned producers can contact the ATP, who will consider feedback before making a final decision, she said.

Supply management

Alberta's annual turkey quota allocation is approximately 22 million kilograms, which is shared among 48 licensed producers.

Urbanowski said producers who want to enter the turkey industry can access a new entrant program, that allows them to purchase a quota of up to 15,000 kilograms at a cost of $4 per kilogram.

Those who want to go above the 15,000-kg limit must purchase or lease quota from other producers.

Melnyk said she can't afford the cost, and is unlikely to find a turkey producer willing to let go of some quota.

"In order for me to lease quota, one of those producers has to release some of their growing capacity."

Impact on other industries

The proposed change also worries Al Keshwani, president of the Rochester Hatchery in Westlock, north of Edmonton.

He sells turkey chicks to small producers all over Alberta, and is concerned for his clients and his bottom line.

Keshwani worries that a reduction in the exemption will turn away new producers who want to enter the industry.

"It will not only impact people who are doing it now, but it will also mean that that right is removed from people in the future, too," said Keshwani.

The High Level Diner in Edmonton purchases its turkeys from Mandy Melnyk's farm.

Offering local farm-raised turkey to restaurant patrons is imperative, said Debbie Parker, chef and co-owner of the diner.

"It's very important to allow the small farmers to establish themselves," said Parker.

She will have to look for more local producers if Melnyk can no longer raise enough turkeys to meet the restaurant's demand.

"More restrictions doesn't make any sense," said Parker. "It will impact the availability and what we can actually get from local suppliers."