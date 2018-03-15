Every year Alison Stephens helps her son and daughter, both full-time university students, file their tax returns online.

But this month while using Intuit's TurboTax Premier edition, Stephens ran into what she claims is a glitch which awarded her children tax credits of worth more than one thousand dollars each.

"This year I changed to a different program, the Premier program, and I started doing the tax returns for my kids," Stephens said.

"When I was doing it, I noticed there was a working income tax credit that was showing up at the end, even though in the situation of one of them, he had absolutely no working income. It was all based on scholarships."

The credit on each tax return is $1,122.

While filling out the forms, Stephens said the program automatically defaulted to the "yes" box for the Working Income Tax Credit which does not apply to full-time students.

Stephens was forced to physically change the credit in another area on the tax form.

But on her daughter's tax form, Stephens wasn't able to correct it and the return was sent in with the error.

Stephens said she called Intuit.

'We weren't entitled to this'

"When I was looking at it afterwards, I realized that this really was not making any sense. We weren't entitled to this."

Stephens said she searched online forums and found others who had incorrectly claimed the $1,122 credit as well.

"So I phoned TurboTax and what they basically told me is that they wouldn't do anything about it until I had received a notice of assessment from the [Canada Revenue Agency].

"I said, 'You've had this error — you know it's an error because you responded to the person last year and you're not fixing it — and they said, 'I know.' "

Intuit has not returned calls or emails from CBC News.

The Canadian Revenue Agency says it has not received any complaints regarding mistaken claims related to the Working Income Tax Benefit credit.

"If a taxpayer notices that an error has been made, they should wait until they receive a notice of assessment to determine if their return has been assessed with changes to the return originally submitted, " said CRA spokesperson Randy Westerman.

"Although third-party software is certified by the CRA, the functionality is the responsibility of the developer," he added.

Stephens said she is frustrated by Intuit's response.

"If they had said, 'We're going to look into it and there may be an update,' then I'd have been happy as a clam because you want to have that ability to say there's an error and them to take you seriously and say, "We're going to fix it.' "