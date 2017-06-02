The City of Edmonton is inviting Edmontonians to locate specially bred tulips honouring Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation at parks around the city.

The tulips were bred in the Netherlands to recognize Canada's sesquicentennial.

The anniversary tulips were developed in the Netherlands and planted last fall in parks around the city. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Municipalities across Canada planted the bulbs last fall, but many horticulturalists were surprised to find that not all the tulips came up red and white. Many in fact were yellow and orange, but nobody knows why.

Edmontonians are invited to snap a selfie with the flowers and post it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, tagging the post #YegParks.

Some of the tulips you can see at Alexander Circle, Ezio Faraone Park and at the Muttart Conservatory. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)