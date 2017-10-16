More than 300 people were potentially exposed to tuberculosis after a patient at a continuing-care facility in Edmonton was diagnosed with the infectious disease.

"The exposure was contained to an Edmonton Zone continuing-care facility, and is thus not a risk to general public," Alberta Health Services said in a news release Monday.

AHS sent notification letters to 323 people who may have been exposed to the case, though it said the risk of transmission is low.

The tuberculosis case does not present an ongoing risk at the facility, AHS said.

AHS would not identify the facility, stating concerns over patient confidentiality.

Tuberculosis bacteria are spread through the air when a person with the disease in their lungs coughs, sneezes or talks.