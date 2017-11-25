An investigation into an October train derailment near Edmonton shows problems with the rails were identified one month before the incident, and were never fixed.

On Oct. 22, 12 cars loaded with heavy crude oil went off the tracks in Sturgeon County. No one was injured but a number of families were ordered out of their homes for a few hours and two tanks spilled around 50 to 100 litres of heavy crude oil before the leak was stopped.

A Transportation Safety Board statement this month says the cause of the derailment was "fracture defects" and "multiple breaks" in the rails, that were at the end of their service life.

The defects were detected in tests done by CN Rail in September, but the replacement work hadn't been done.

"CN may wish to review the timeliness of the replacement of identified worn and/or fatigued rails on secondary lines where dangerous goods are transported," the statement says.