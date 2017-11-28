When Maj. John McDougall joined the military in 1989, he had to make a choice between his sexual orientation and his job.

At the time, being part of the LGBT community was illegal in the Canadian Armed Forces.

"It was a given ... If you were gay, you do not come out," the Edmonton-based McDougall said. "If you want this job, then you do the job regardless of what sacrifices you have to make for yourself."

McDougall will be one of the military personnel in the House of Commons Tuesday listening to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologize to LGBT Canadians.

From 1950 to 1992, thousands of civil servants and military members were persecuted because of their sexuality as part of a national security purge.

The government developed screening methods to test for closeted gays, including a so-called "fruit machine" that tested physical responses to pornography.

Last year, LGBT human rights group Egale Canada called on the Trudeau government to give a formal apology, saying it would be the first step towards reconciliation.

Committee working since July to draft apology

Edmonton Centre MP Randy Boissonnault was appointed as the Prime Minister's LGBTQ2 special adviser last November. Part of his mandate is to address discrimination against the community, including developing the formal apology, he told CBC News at the time.

Edmonton transgender activist Marni Panas said Boissonnault approached her in July to join a cross-Canada committee of 11 people advising the prime minister on how to write the apology.

"I honestly didn't know what to expect going into the process," Panas said.

The committee met twice in Ottawa to hear testimony, she said, and was in constant contact at least once a week over email or phone while the apology was being drafted.

Panas said she read the first draft and noticed three themes: the government taking responsibility for its actions; apologizing to the LGBTQ people affected and their families; and naming the LGBT concerns that are still prevalent today.

The final draft of the apology is confidential — even those advising Trudeau on the apology do not know the exact words that will be read out, Panas said.

"There's a lot of secrecy and security behind it because it was absolutely important that LGBTQ people in Canada heard this apology directly from the prime minister," she said.

'They will have recognized who we are'

On Monday, the Trudeau government announced it had earmarked more than $100 million to compensate the victims of the purge. The government said it will also table legislation Tuesday to expunge the criminal records of those convicted of consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners.

The government also plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexual acts in 2019.

When Panas gave her recommendations for the apology after reading a first draft, she said she wanted to make sure there was a strong commitment from Trudeau to resolve other injustices she continues to see.

Maj. McDougall said he is not convinced the apology will repair all of the damage that's been done.

"I don't know if it'll just be words. I don't know that I'll feel any different walking into that building than I will walking out," he said. "All I know is that they will have recognized who we are."

Trudeau's apology will be read in the House of Commons at approximately 1 p.m. Mountain Time.

