Edmonton police are investigating the death of a truck driver whose tractor-trailer left the road and crashed into a light post on Anthony Henday Drive on Monday.

The 2015 Freightliner was eastbound on the Henday at Gateway Boulevard at about 8 a.m. when it veered off the road, police said.

The truck continued down a berm and through a barb-wire fence before coming to a stop about 200 metres from the road.

The driver was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to hospital. Police think he suffered a medical episode before the crash.

The driver is Edmonton's 30th traffic fatality of 2017.