A bitter legal battle between Alberta Education and a private Christian school with more than 3,500 home schooling students has come to an end.

Under an agreement filed this week in Grande Prairie Court of Queen's Bench, Alberta Education will appoint a financial administrator to oversee Trinity Christian School Association for the next 12 months, or longer if necessary.

As well, Trinity's sister organization Wisdom Home Schooling Society of Alberta will have no governance role or decision-making authority in the Trinity organization.

"Our priority has been ensuring that the funding we provide for education is being used to support students," Education Minister David Eggen said in a news release Thursday.

"We believe that today's agreement achieves this goal. It also ensures stability for more than 3,500 Alberta students.

"I stand behind the actions we have taken in this matter and officials will now move to assisting Trinity with developing governance and accounting practices that are at the standard expected by Alberta taxpayers."

Trinity stripped of accreditation, funding

On Oct. 25, Alberta Education abruptly shut down Cold Lake-based Trinity, which received more than $5.6 million in government funding for the current school year.

Trinity was stripped of its registration and accreditation on grounds it had failed to appropriately supervise its home education program and failed to demonstrate accountability for funding.

An audit found Trinity directed public funding to Wisdom even though Wisdom had "no relationship" with Alberta Education. In 2014/2015, Wisdom spent $5.2 million, or 90 per cent, of all the home-education grant funding that had gone to Trinity, the audit found.

In early November, a judge ruled that Trinity could re-open, but without government funding.

Under the agreement now in place, previously withheld government funding for October through December will be released to Trinity by Jan. 10.

From January forward, all funding will be provided on a monthly basis, the agreement says.

Trinity will continue to be registered and accredited and will operate both the in-school program and the home school program.

All staff will be employees of Trinity. All accounting functions will be under Trinity's governance and all funds will flow through a single Trinity bank account.

The financial administrator will help Trinity's board review and revise bylaws and policies and will oversee the restructured operations.

As part of the agreement, an application from Trinity for a judicial review of the decision to shut down the organization has been adjourned.